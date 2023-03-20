Docker

listmonk/listmonk:latest

Use the sample docker-compose.yml to run manually or use the helper script.

Demo

mkdir listmonk-demo && cd listmonk-demo sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/knadh/listmonk/master/install-demo.sh)"

(DO NOT use this demo setup in production)

Production

mkdir listmonk && cd listmonk sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/knadh/listmonk/master/install-prod.sh)"

Visit http://localhost:9000

Installation docs →

NOTE: Always examine the contents of shell scripts before executing them.