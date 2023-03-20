The latest version is v2.4.0 released on 20 Mar 2023. See release notes.
./listmonk --new-config to generate config.toml. Edit the file.
./listmonk --install to setup the Postgres DB (⩾ v9.4) or
--upgrade to upgrade an existing DB.
./listmonk and visit
http://localhost:9000
Use the sample docker-compose.yml to run manually or use the helper script.
mkdir listmonk-demo && cd listmonk-demo sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/knadh/listmonk/master/install-demo.sh)"
(DO NOT use this demo setup in production)
mkdir listmonk && cd listmonk sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/knadh/listmonk/master/install-prod.sh)"
Visit
http://localhost:9000
NOTE: Always examine the contents of shell scripts before executing them.
Manage millions of subscribers across many single and double opt-in lists with custom JSON attributes for each subscriber. Query and segment subscribers with SQL expressions.
Use the fast bulk importer (~10k records per second) or use HTTP/JSON APIs or interact with the simple table schema to integrate external CRMs and subscriber databases.
Simple API to send arbitrary transactional messages to subscribers using pre-defined templates. Send messages as e-mail, SMS, Whatsapp messages or any medium via Messenger interfaces.
Simple analaytics and visualizations. Connect external visualization programs to the database easily with the simple table structure.
Create powerful, dynamic e-mail templates with the Go templating language. Use template expressions, logic, and 100+ functions in subject lines and content. Write HTML e-mails in a WYSIWYG editor, Markdown, raw syntax-highlighted HTML, or just plain text.
Multi-threaded, high-throughput, multi-SMTP e-mail queues. Throughput and sliding window rate limiting for fine grained control. Single binary application with nominal CPU and memory footprint that runs everywhere. The only dependency is a Postgres (⩾ v9.4) database.
Use the media manager to upload images for e-mail campaigns on the server's filesystem, Amazon S3, or any S3 compatible (Minio) backend.
More than just e-mail campaigns. Connect HTTP webhooks to send SMS, Whatsapp, FCM notifications, or any type of messages.
Allow subscribers to permanently blocklist themselves, export all their data, and to wipe all their data in a single click.